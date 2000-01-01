imaginary example business called Crazy Cookies

Imagine you have an, and you offer a cookie delivery subscription service. Your customers can pay a monthly fee and have fresh, delicious cookies delivered to their offices.Suppose you’re ready to hire your first employee to make deliveries. You’ve narrowed it down to two potential people:How do you decide who to hire? Both Beth and Tom have a mixture of good and bad qualities, so you need to determine which are most important to Crazy Cookies.The qualities that are most important to your business are your values. Values are a key component of, the first ingredient in the Manager Formula.Culture is the behaviors and skills that are valued on your team. It includes 5 parts:In order to make your team successful, you need toThat means defining each of the 5 parts, writing them down and sharing them with everyone. Once your culture is on paper, it's easier to choose who to hire because you can simply check “Does this person share our values? Do they appreciate our story?”You may be tempted to thinkWhile these concepts may seem soft right now, getting them right early will help you determine the right people to recruit, reward and retain for your team.When you build something new, you likely havein your head. It might be to solve a problem you’ve experienced or make a hard thing easier for your customers. You likely daydream about how your business could grow and succeed by solving this problem.You are daydreaming about your. The Vision is a statement that explains the purpose for why your team exists. Once that purpose is understood, it can guide your team to make effective decisions and hire the right people. For Crazy Cookies, your vision might be:Having a defined vision will help you later to set the right goals and understand if you're making progress towards success.Every company has a unique set of. These are the traits and behaviors that people in the company live by. They are theIn the early days, values come from the leaders. Consider the qualities and personality traits you respect most. For Crazy Cookies, you might use these:These 4 words each have a clear definition that explains what the value means to you. Some of these are broad, while others can be very specific. Here’s another example:By creating values, you can use them to help with the 3 R’s: recruit, reward and release.It’s easy to understand who belongs on the team, who should be promoted and who shouldn’t be there because you have a guiding light from your values.Your valuesin your customs. These are the specific ways people in your company behave to align with your values. For example, if one of your values isyou might be frustrated with a baker who can’t drag himself out of bed until 10am. If the custom is that everyone at the bakery comes in early, then that is the behavior new people need to adopt.Customs happen whether you intentionally define them or not. Consider what customs you value and write them down. Some examples could include:Entire companies and small teams all have unique customs. It often causes tension when someone doesn't follow the team's customs, which is why it's so important to intentionally define them.Every organization has a unique story and history. When it’s just you, the story is simple because you are the main character. The early history may motivate you to continue to grow the company, and remind you of how it all started. The story oftenWhen you hire new people, they don’t know the story. You need to share context of what’s happened in the past so new team members can benefit from lessons learned. In order to do that, you need to document your story so it can be passed down to new people. Here are the steps to document your story:Once this document is created, make it a well designed PDF and share it with every new hire or job candidate you are considering for the team.Where the business is located and where people work has a big impact on culture. Early on, you need to make some important decisions:For some businesses, like a retail store that needs staff present to serve customers, the options will be more limited. If there is flexibility, different people will prefer unique variations of these options. Some can only work well in a quiet environment like a home office, while others thrive in a loud open bullpen of desks.As you define your culture, decide which type of space aligns most with your values. Here’s a unique example from an equipment company in Colorado: